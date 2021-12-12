CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $110.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $67.06 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2,746.1% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 68,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 25.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 262,401 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 702.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

