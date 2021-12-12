DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.92.

Shares of BLDR opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.26. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.