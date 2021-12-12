Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €108.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €108.00 ($121.35) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Daimler in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.40 ($106.07).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €74.25 ($83.43) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.86. Daimler has a 12 month low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 12 month high of €91.63 ($102.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

