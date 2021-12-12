Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 779 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 779 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $23,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HTBI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.63.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 94.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

