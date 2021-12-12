Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.46 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $139.68 or 0.00276682 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $161.41 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008850 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003595 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00013826 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000190 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,475,669 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.