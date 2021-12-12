Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $495,675.34 and approximately $7,194.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.67 or 0.00403958 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00011237 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000990 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.34 or 0.01320699 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,802 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

