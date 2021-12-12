Datamine FLUX Price Up 12.6% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $838,634.71 and approximately $7,884.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.55 or 0.08079481 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,191.15 or 1.00536251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00057150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 982,311 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

