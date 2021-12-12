DDKoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $11,109.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $438,631.31 and $11,109.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00124091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009041 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006670 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004947 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002584 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001964 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003096 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

