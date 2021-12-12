De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $174.91

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.91 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.95). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 147.40 ($1.95), with a volume of 184,864 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of £287.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 163.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.91.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

