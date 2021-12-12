Deborah H. Merrill Sells 9,000 Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) CFO Deborah H. Merrill sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $266,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Delta Apparel stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $209.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.68. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.40. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Equities analysts predict that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLA shares. TheStreet raised Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 24,022.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Apparel in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Apparel by 3,325.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

