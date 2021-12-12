Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE opened at $358.36 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $250.82 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.74 and a 200-day moving average of $354.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

