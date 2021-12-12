DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after buying an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,607,000 after buying an additional 234,392 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.59.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $356.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.45 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

