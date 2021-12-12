DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 54,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 33.2% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a 200 day moving average of $119.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 3,649,349 shares valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

