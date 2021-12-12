Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (VCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 31st

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 47.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund by 27.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It intends to provide current income exempt from both regular federal income tax and Colorado state income tax, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

