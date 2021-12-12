Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Deluxe worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the second quarter worth $88,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth $111,000. Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth $208,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

DLX stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $532.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

