Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $58.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.