Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

