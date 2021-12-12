DigitalBits Market Cap Achieves $345.47 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 12th. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $345.47 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.62 or 0.00276807 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010608 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003554 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000191 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000163 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.