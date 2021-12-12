Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 178,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

DDL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.