Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0183 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.84. 306,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.76.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.33 million. Analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIV. Cormark boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

