DMM: Governance (DMG) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 12th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $398,967.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

