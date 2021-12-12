Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,253,000 after acquiring an additional 136,429 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $50.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

