Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,343 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems makes up approximately 2.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $4,166,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $466.07 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $476.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $441.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.92.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

