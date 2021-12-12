Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,289 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems makes up 1.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,055,000 after buying an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,311,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,117,000 after buying an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,727,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,195,000 after buying an additional 282,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,720,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,206,000 after buying an additional 333,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $184.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.66 and a 1 year high of $190.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,176 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,069. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

