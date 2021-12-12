Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.50.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$58.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.74. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$46.56 and a 52 week high of C$60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.97%.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total value of C$339,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 83,063 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.00, for a total transaction of C$4,651,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,146,872. Insiders have sold a total of 123,052 shares of company stock worth $6,917,330 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

