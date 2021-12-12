Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on December 30th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.42. 315,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,176. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $549.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.