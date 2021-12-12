Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on December 30th

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.
Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.42. 315,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,176. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $549.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $500.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.71.
DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $507.32.
In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total transaction of $938,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
