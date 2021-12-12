DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $200,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,386,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,358 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,869,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,801,000 after buying an additional 423,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of RTX opened at $86.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

