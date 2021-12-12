Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

DRM traded up C$0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching C$36.38. 47,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,723. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -649.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 1.625599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

