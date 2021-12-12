Drive Shack (LON:DS) PT Raised to GBX 588

Drive Shack (LON:DS) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 584 ($7.74) to GBX 588 ($7.80) in a report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 470 ($6.23) to GBX 500 ($6.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.10) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Drive Shack from GBX 557 ($7.39) to GBX 577 ($7.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 525 ($6.96).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

