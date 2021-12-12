DT Midstream, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

NYSE:DTM opened at $47.05 on Friday. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DT Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on DTM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.