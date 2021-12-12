Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) to announce $127.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.10 million to $128.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will report full year sales of $485.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.80 million to $485.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $662.20 million, with estimates ranging from $646.60 million to $669.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BROS. William Blair began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE BROS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 1,421,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.62. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $19,884,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter worth $2,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

