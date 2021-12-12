Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $591.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.52.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.