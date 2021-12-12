EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGP. Truist raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $214.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.32. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $130.93 and a 1 year high of $215.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.49, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at $15,710,365.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,599 shares of company stock worth $1,096,174 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

