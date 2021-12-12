Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

EMNSF stock remained flat at $$1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. Elementis has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

