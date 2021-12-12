EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises 2.9% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of EMCOR Group worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $762,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EME opened at $126.09 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.