Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $46.76

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.76 and traded as high as $46.93. Emera shares last traded at $46.77, with a volume of 753 shares trading hands.

EMRAF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.56.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

