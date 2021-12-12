Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $112.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of EMR opened at $92.59 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $77.76 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

