Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Empire State Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years. Empire State Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Empire State Realty Trust to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 2,920,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,375. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 216.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 335,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 229,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,468,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 779,024 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.