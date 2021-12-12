EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Critical Survey

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -229.26% -20.07% -16.63% Avalon Advanced Materials -32,355.55% -3.31% -3.15%

This table compares EMX Royalty and Avalon Advanced Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 48.06 -$4.48 million ($0.17) -14.41 Avalon Advanced Materials $10,000.00 3,177.36 -$2.98 million ($0.01) -8.60

Avalon Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMX Royalty. EMX Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avalon Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for EMX Royalty and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

EMX Royalty presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 83.67%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties. The firm focuses on metals and mineral deposits including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It holds interest in projects Lilypad, Nechalacho, Separation Rapids Lithium, Warren Township and East Kemptville Tin-Indium. The company was founded on July 24, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

