Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stake Lowered by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $7.93 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

