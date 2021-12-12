Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) is Radnor Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,332 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for 2.2% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,949,000 after buying an additional 233,372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after buying an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,360,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,255,000 after buying an additional 318,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,909,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $51.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.