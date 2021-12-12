Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Etsy worth $30,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,292 shares of company stock valued at $69,594,164 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $225.28 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $247.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.35.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.