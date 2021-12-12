Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $206,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,128 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,680,094,000 after buying an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.72.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

