Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.38.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $57.58 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Everbridge by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,770,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.