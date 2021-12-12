Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVKIF shares. UBS Group raised Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

EVKIF remained flat at $$31.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.95.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

