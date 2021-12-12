Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €34.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($29.66) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.09 ($37.18).

EVK opened at €27.86 ($31.30) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €27.72 and its 200-day moving average is €28.30. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

