Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($37.08) to €34.00 ($38.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.95. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

