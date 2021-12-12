Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,410,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,164. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

