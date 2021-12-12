Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Analysts expect Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) to post sales of $325.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.00 million and the highest is $329.40 million. Expro Group posted sales of $96.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Expro Group.

Get Expro Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XPRO. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE XPRO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.54. 350,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,007. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.30. Expro Group has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $32.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expro Group (XPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.