Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $7.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

NYSE EXR opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $106.56 and a twelve month high of $211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.21 and its 200 day moving average is $179.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

